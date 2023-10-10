EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah opens up on Taapsee Pannu’s fight to promote Dhak Dhak; ‘If your film doesn’t…’

The slice-of-drama Dhak Dhak is gearing up for release, boasting a talented cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, with Taapsee Pannu as one of the producers. Recent reports suggested that Taapsee had distanced herself from the movie due to a lack of promotion. The cast of the movie sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, and Ratna Pathak Shah reflected on the matter.

Ratna Pathak Shah on Taapsee Pannu’s fight for Dhak Dhak

The cast of Dhak Dhak, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Discussing Taapsee Pannu's fight to promote the movie, Ratna Pathak Shah shared her thoughts, stating, “Yeh maine note kiya hai, by and large apni film ko jab promote karna padta hai, khas kar ki jab aapki film mein koi bahut bada star na ho ya bahut hi typical identifiable film na ho, har producer ko bahut mehnat karni padti hai (I have observed that generally, when you have to promote your film, especially when your film doesn't have a big star or is not very typically identifiable, every producer has to work very hard). I would not like to be in Taapsee's shoes at the moment.”

She continued, “Aur jo usne kaha woh kuch hadd tak toh sahi tha, iss film ko thoda sa aur waqt chahiye tha, thoda sa aur push chahiye tha. Yeh baat dusron tak pahunchni bahut zaroori hai ki iss tarah ki film bani hai aur aa rahi hai aapke paas (And what she said was somewhat correct, that this film needed a little more time, a little more push. It is important to convey this to others that a film like this has been made and is coming to you).”

Watch the full interview here:

The actress added, “There's so much noise around us today; there are so many things being shown. Everyday something new comes out, every hour practically something new comes out online particularly. Itne shor mein, aapki ek itni si film kahan se khadi hogi? Toh uske liye toh fursat chahiye, uske liye thoda sa waqt chahiye aur uske liye thodi si belief chahiye (In so much noise, how will your small film stand? So, it needs some time, it needs a little more push, and it needs some belief).”

Dhak Dhak hits the big screens on October 13.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dhak Dhak's Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza open up on facing misogynistic comments; 'We're given...'