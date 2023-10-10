EXCLUSIVE: Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal on Taapsee Pannu being upset due to lack of promotion; 'She had certain...'

The slice-of-drama Dhak Dhak, releasing in theaters on October 13, features a talented cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Taapsee Pannu, along with Pranjal Khandhdiya under their banner Outsider Films, is one of the producers of the movie. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pranjal opened up about backing the project, the challenges during filming, and shared his thoughts on how Taapsee is upset due to a lack of promotion.

Pranjal Khandhdiya on why Taapsee Pannu didn’t act in Dhak Dhak

Discussing why he and Taapsee Pannu decided to support the movie, Pranjal Khandhdiya stated, “Dhak Dhak is a challenging subject on many levels. Creatively, logistically and most importantly financially. We loved the premise and we instantly connected. The belief with which we started Outsiders Films was to ensure that we lend our goodwill, expertise and might in making such films that wouldn’t be easy to make.”

Explaining why Taapsee didn’t act in it, the producer said, “The story had come to Taapse for her to act in it, but that's when Taapsee and I discussed it and decided to rather take up production than just for Taapsee to act. By doing so we managed to promote new talent. The collaboration with various talents adds more value in what we do and hence we decided to cast the best talent suited for each of the characters.”

Challenges faced during Dhak Dhak filming

Pranjal explained, “We had multiple challenges. The challenge of casting four women, especially for a senior age character who would be willing to ride a bike.”

He said, “We had the logistics challenge of covering 6 states, 1200 kms on road, across changing weather and terrain. We started in Noida at 50 degrees and ended up in Khardungla at -2 degrees. We witnessed a sand storm, thunder shower, heavy wash out rainfall, hail storm etc. while on the journey.”

Talking about the medical challenge, he continued, “The extreme weather and constant on the go shoot had several health challenges. Rising altitude, lack of oxygen, blood pressure fluctuations, fatigue, body aches etc caused almost 1/3rd of the crew to be sick at one point in time. The Khardung La shoot had Ratna ji suffering from high blood pressure and Fatima from an extremely low pressure.”

“Financial challenges for a road journey film are always on a higher side. Unexpected hurdles, local administration issues, safety and health provisions for the entire unit, catering to a unit of 300 people 3 times a day in a remote mountainous region can all add up to a big production cost,” added Pranjal.

Taapsee Pannu being upset due to lack of promotion of Dhak Dhak

Reflecting on the matter, Pranjal shared, “We as independent producers are dependent on our relationship with studios. They fund us, provide us the extra bandwidth to make our films and ensure the right release of the film. Sometimes pressure mounts due to market conditions and trends which makes things difficult for non star led films. Taapsee had a certain expectation from this film in terms of its marketing & release plan, which didn't go through. Hence I believe she has taken the call. It's unfortunate.”

