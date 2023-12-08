Advertisement
Kadak Singh movie poster

Kadak Singh

Hindi

Thriller

08 Dec 2023 | U/A

Rating

8.5/10

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Rating

8.5/10

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Kadak Singh Review: Pankaj Tripathi-Sanjana Sanghi led thriller is high-concept but could have been tighter

Kadak Singh, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starring Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi is interesting and intriguing but warranted a tighter screenplay.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Dec 08, 2023   |  12:28 AM IST  |  656
News Comment Share
Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi

Kadak Singh is a high concept thriller that could have been tighter (Credit: ZEE5)

Key Highlight

  • Kadak Singh is an intriguing film that warranted a tighter screenplay
  • Kadak Singh is now streaming on ZEE5

Name: Kadak Singh

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Cast: Sanjana Sanghi,Pankaj Tripathi,Parvathy Thiruvothu,Jitendra Kumar,Jaya Ahsan

Writer: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Rating: 3

Where to watch: Zee5

Plot:

AK Srivastava (Pankaj Tripathi), also referred to as Kadak Singh by his children due to his strict nature, is an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes. He finds himself in a hospital, diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, enabling him only to remember certain things from the past. He has to back on four stories about how he landed in the hospital, including stories from his daughter - Sakshi (Sanjana Sanghi), his trusted junior - Arjun, his girlfriend - Naina and his boss - Tyagi. Srivastava separates fact from fiction with the help of a nurse in the hospital to find out what led him there and that eventually also helps him solve a huge money fraud that has shaken the nation.

What works for Kadak Singh:

The plot of Kadak Singh is very intriguing with a lot to pack in. The world-building is impressive. Every version of the story that is narrated to AK Srivastava makes you think and want to solve the mystery yourself. The dynamic that AK Srivastava shares with his daughter, nurse and girlfriend has been explored beautifully. Pankaj Tripathi in the hospital portions provides some good comic relief that makes the film feel lighter on the head.

What doesn't work for Kadak Singh:

The film gets a little sluggish in the middle portions before it picks up in the last 30 minutes as the mystery is solved. The screenplay could have been tighter and more compelling given the solid story that they had in their hands.

Watch the Kadak Singh Trailer

Performances in Kadak Singh:

Pankaj Tripathi as AK Srivastava is in sublime form as always. He essays his role to perfection, leaving nothing to complain about.
Sanjana Sanghi as AK's daughter Sakshi does justice to her strong author-backed role. She brings the right amount of vulnerability and anger in her performance.
Every other supporting actor in the film like Parvathy Thiruvothu as the nurse Ms Kanan, Jaya Ahsan as Naina, Dilip Shankar as Tyagi, Paresh Pahuja as Arjun among others, only compliments the film.

Final Verdict:

Kadak Singh is an interesting and an intriguing film that could have been more impactful had the middle portions not been sluggish. Regardless, its novel concept is a reason enough to watch it.
Kadak Singh is now streaming on ZEE5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,166.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's

Horror

Released on: 27 Oct 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 2,264.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
The Marvels

The Marvels

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 10 Nov 2023

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,566.00 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever 2023 movie Video Icon

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid C...

Action • Adventure

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Finestkind 2023 movie Video Icon

Finestkind

Crime • Drama

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Extra: Ordinary Man 2023 movie Video Icon

Extra: Ordinary Man

Action

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Poor Things 2023 movie Video Icon

Poor Things

Romance • Sci-Fi

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Wonka 2023 movie Video Icon

Wonka

Comedy • Adventure

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 2023 movie Video Icon

Chicken Run: Dawn Of T...

Comedy • Adventure

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Joram 2023 movie Video Icon

Joram

Action • Crime

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Mast Mein Rehne Ka 2023 movie Video Icon

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

Kadak Singh 2023 movie Video Icon

Kadak Singh

Thriller

Release date: 08 Dec 2023

The Family Plan 2023 movie Video Icon

The Family Plan

Action • Comedy

Release date: 15 Dec 2023

latest movies

Hi Nanna 2023 movie Video Icon

Hi Nanna

Drama • Romance

The Archies 2023 movie Video Icon

The Archies

Comedy • Drama

3.5

Pippa 2023 movie Video Icon

Pippa

Action • Drama

3.5

Silent Night 2023 movie Video Icon

Silent Night

Action

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé 2023 movie Video Icon

Renaissance: A Film by...

Music

Candy Cane Lane 2023 movie Video Icon

Candy Cane Lane

Comedy • Fantasy

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food 2023 movie Video Icon

Annapoorani: The Godde...

Drama

Sam Bahadur 2023 movie Video Icon

Sam Bahadur

Drama • War

3

Animal 2023 movie Video Icon

Animal

Action • Crime

4

Dhruva Natchathiram 2023 movie Video Icon

Dhruva Natchathiram

Action • Mystery

3

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close