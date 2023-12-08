Kadak Singh Review: Pankaj Tripathi-Sanjana Sanghi led thriller is high-concept but could have been tighter

Plot:

AK Srivastava (Pankaj Tripathi), also referred to as Kadak Singh by his children due to his strict nature, is an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes. He finds himself in a hospital, diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, enabling him only to remember certain things from the past. He has to back on four stories about how he landed in the hospital, including stories from his daughter - Sakshi (Sanjana Sanghi), his trusted junior - Arjun, his girlfriend - Naina and his boss - Tyagi. Srivastava separates fact from fiction with the help of a nurse in the hospital to find out what led him there and that eventually also helps him solve a huge money fraud that has shaken the nation.

What works for Kadak Singh:

The plot of Kadak Singh is very intriguing with a lot to pack in. The world-building is impressive. Every version of the story that is narrated to AK Srivastava makes you think and want to solve the mystery yourself. The dynamic that AK Srivastava shares with his daughter, nurse and girlfriend has been explored beautifully. Pankaj Tripathi in the hospital portions provides some good comic relief that makes the film feel lighter on the head.

What doesn't work for Kadak Singh:

The film gets a little sluggish in the middle portions before it picks up in the last 30 minutes as the mystery is solved. The screenplay could have been tighter and more compelling given the solid story that they had in their hands.

Watch the Kadak Singh Trailer

Performances in Kadak Singh:

Pankaj Tripathi as AK Srivastava is in sublime form as always. He essays his role to perfection, leaving nothing to complain about.

Sanjana Sanghi as AK's daughter Sakshi does justice to her strong author-backed role. She brings the right amount of vulnerability and anger in her performance.

Every other supporting actor in the film like Parvathy Thiruvothu as the nurse Ms Kanan, Jaya Ahsan as Naina, Dilip Shankar as Tyagi, Paresh Pahuja as Arjun among others, only compliments the film.

Final Verdict:

Kadak Singh is an interesting and an intriguing film that could have been more impactful had the middle portions not been sluggish. Regardless, its novel concept is a reason enough to watch it.

Kadak Singh is now streaming on ZEE5.