EXCLUSIVE: Dhak Dhak's Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza open up on facing misogynistic comments; 'We're given...'

Dhak Dhak, one of the most anticipated slice-of-life dramas featuring a stellar star cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release, this weekend. Ahead of the release, four of them sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla where they spoke about many topics including facing misogynistic comments in life.

Dhak Dhak stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza open up on facing misogynistic comments in life

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Dhak Dhak stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi were asked if they face misogynistic comments in life.

The senior actress started saying, "During the shooting everywhere we met people asked 'Picture ki shooting chal rahi hai? hero kaun hai? Is the shooting going on and who is the hero?) And when they were told we four were the heroes, aram se mudke aise chale jate the (they used to show no interest and leave the place)."

Fatima added, "I used to say I'm the hero (laughs). We are the heroes but it's also the conditioning."

After that, Dia also added, "We are given intergeneration fear and I think we have spent our whole lives reading ourselves of those fears. I think the big stereotypes I mean I'm asked funny questions such as how does it feel being from a minority community doing so well and I'm like 'oh my god, I have not even thought about it.' Since when has my identity become that or how does your husband feel about you leaving your child and going to work? It's very commonly asked question by women. In fact, it's asked more by women so I feel that women tend to perpetuate patriarchy much more than even men do without realizing it well."

Speaking about the film, the story revolves around the road trip of four women from different age groups and social backgrounds. Tarun Dudeja's directorial is jointly bankrolled by actress Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

Meanwhile, Dhak Dhak is all set to hit the theatres on October 13, 2023.

