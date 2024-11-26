Meet actor who wrote short films for YouTube, used his grandfather’s name for free meals, stays away from social media and is about to star in a war film next

Meet the young actor who is connected to two prominent families in Bollywood. His lineage and his highly anticipated debut made headlines. He began writing and directing short movies for YouTube at a young age and used his popular grandfather's name to get free meals in the US while studying. Moreover, he is the son of a columnist and a popular businessman.

If you haven't guessed it, the actor in question is Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. Nanda is also the great-grandchild of legendary Raj Kapoor. He is the son of Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Furthermore, he also has a sister, Navya Naveli Nanda.

He attended Sevenoaks School in Kent, England, and moved to New York to study. He found a nearby restaurant serving a dish named 'Amitabh Bachchan.' and informed them that he was the megastar's grandson and enjoyed free meals for two years.

Agastya used to write and direct short films with friends and even composed background music for it. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor.

In an interview with NDTV, the actor spoke about staying away from social media and said he used to have a social media account. However, he was often stressed about what to post, which filter or angle of his face he used to focus on, etc. He was stressed and decided to post something artistic. However, the constant fluctuations in his follower count made him avoid it.

Nanda noted, "I thought this was my big reveal, but I have arrived. I am going to make a public account, and everyone is gonna love me and follow me. But people started unfollowing me. So, I had around 800 followers when I was private. I made it public; I reached 20,000. And the day after, I was at 500. So, I was like, how did that even happen? So, now I avoid it. Honestly, that's best if I stay away."

Agastya Nanda is rumored to be dating Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan'a daughter and his The Archies co-star. The young actor will tentatively next star in Sriram Raghavan's war film Ekkis, co-starring Dharmendra, which will focus on the father-son bond.