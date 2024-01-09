Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif calls Vijay Sethupathi ‘class topper’; says Sriram Raghavan gave ‘homework’ only to her

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, Merry Christmas, has created a lot of excitement among fans. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this thrilling movie is set to hit theaters soon.

As the release date approaches, Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sriram Raghavan have been actively promoting the film. In a recent interview, Katrina, who will be seen in Tiger 3 as well, shared her experience of preparing for her character in Merry Christmas.

She mentioned that Sriram Raghavan assigned her some 'homework' to help her delve deeper into her role. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi didn't receive any such homework.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif was asked how she got into the headspace of her Merry Christmas character Maria after playing ‘morally upright’ women in most of her past films. The actress replied that just because she hasn’t portrayed a character like that in most of her films, does not mean that she doesn’t understand or relate to Maria’s character. She said that a lot of it came from her discussions with Sriram Raghavan and that when he narrated the film to her, he gave her homework and asked her to write her own backstory for the character.

“He said, ‘Tell me what you think, where she came from, who she is, why she does what she does’. That process really helped me understand the world,” said Katrina. When asked if Vijay Sethupatthi was also asked to write a backstory for his character, the actress chimed in with a laugh and said, “I don’t think he was asked to write a backstory. I think that homework was only given to me. Because he’s the class topper, no? He already has the tag of a great artist and a great actor.”

Vijay Sethupathi replied, “Only I know the pain I go through.” He explained his process, and said that when he hears a story, he tries to understand the character’s past life, and he asks questions.

Merry Christmas is scheduled to release in theatres on 12 January 2024.

