Mom-to-be Richa Chadha is 'moody AF right now' as she gives updates on her 3rd trimester

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most loved couples in B-town. On February 9, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to share the news that they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time very soon.

Ahead of welcoming their first baby, Richa has now dropped updates about her 3rd-trimester mood and it will surely make you go 'aww.'

Richa Chadha's 3rd-trimester mood is relatable to every pregnant woman

On June 30, a while ago, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram Story and shared a popular reel featuring a cute baby. In the clip, the baby makes both cry and a happy face and this mood is found relatable to Richa.

In the video, the texts read, "Them: How's the 3rd trimester? Me: (the video of the baby)" Sharing the clip, the mom-to-be wrote, "yeah am moody AF right now" followed by several face emojis.

Have a look:

Richa Chadha's pregnancy has been lucky for Ali Fazal

During an interview with Filmygyan, Richa Chadha was asked about her pregnancy phase and if it came up as a lucky charm in her life.

The actress shared, "I really hope so. I think certainly pregnancy has been very lucky for Ali Fazal. Suddenly he signed 4-5 films and then got a lot of international auditions also, queries from abroad. It was quite interesting for me to see. Actually, it's a blessing, you can't plan these things, when it happens, it happens."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handles on February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha revealed the news that the couple is going to be parents soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's work front

According to reports, Richa has recently signed her next project. The filming for the comedy movie is scheduled to start in October. The screenplay, written by Amitosh Nagpal, is already completed for this upcoming comedy set in North India.

Meanwhile, Ali is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur Season 3. It will start streaming from July 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

