Mom-to-be Richa Chadha feels 'pregnancy has been very lucky' for husband Ali Fazal; 'He suddenly signed 4-5 films'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. They legally got married in 2020 but first crossed each other’s paths on the Fukrey film set. On February 9, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to share the news that they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time very soon.

In a new interview, Richa opened up on her pregnancy phase and also revealed how her pregnancy has been super lucky for her husband and actor Ali.

Richa Chadha's pregnancy has been lucky for Ali Fazal

During an interview with Filmygyan, Richa Chadha was asked how the pregnancy phase has been treating her and if it came up as a lucky charm in her life.

The actress shared, "I really hope so. I think certainly pregnancy has been very lucky for Ali (Fazal). Suddenly he signed 4-5 films and then got a lot of international auditions also, queries from abroad. It was quite interesting for me to see. Actually, it's a blessing, you can't plan these things, when it happens, it happens."

Richa Chadha on her pregnancy phase with Ali Fazal

During an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the mom-to-be said that she is enjoying her pregnancy phase with her husband Ali Fazal.

Reflecting on her pregnancy the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actress shared that she goes with the flow. Whatever Ali and she do, they do with a lot of fluid movement, it’s all organic.

"We are both excited for this new phase. I am not very American about this. I have seen my mom have a second child, my younger brother, and go back to working in 40 days. I have seen all women in my family just give birth and go back to living their lives as they would. I don’t want to stress about it too," she added.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handles on February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha revealed the news that the couple is going to be parents soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

