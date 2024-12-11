Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins says he's watched Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's films but 'haven't got a chance to interact with them'

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans jumped in joy when he announced lending his voice to the iconic comic character Mufasa for the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be voicing the lead character in the Telugu version of the American musical drama film. During an interaction, Barry Jenkins, who helmed the original movie, stated that he has watched SRK and Mahesh’s films. The filmmaker also admitted that he “haven't got a chance to interact with them.”

American filmmaker Barry Jenkins was in a conversation with News18 Showsha, talking about his movie Mufasa: The Lion King. During the chat, he acknowledged the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu are lending their voices to the Hindi and Telugu versions of his movie. However, he revealed watching films of both the Indian actors.

Having said that, he added, “Of course, but I haven’t got a chance to interact with them. Instead, I interacted with the director of the regional version of the film.” Barry Jenkins further expressed that it was “really cool” to know that what was important to the Indian filmmakers was essential to him, which was the emotions of the characters.

He further stated, “Noting that these actors are going to be playing these characters is very moving.” When asked if he could name some of the movies of King Khan and Mahesh Babu that he has watched, the American filmmaker stated that since he doesn’t want to mispronounce the names of the films, he won’t name them at all.

Barry also stated that he doesn’t want to choose movies from their filmography that will make the actors think, ‘Why did you choose that film?’ He admitted that when he heard that they were voicing Mufasa, he was beyond excited.

For the unknown, it’s the first time that Shah Rukh collaborated with his sons in Mufasa: The Lion King. While Aryan Khan will be lending his voice to the character Simba, AbRam has provided the voice-over for Young Mufasa. This also marks little AbRam’s debut in the industry.

