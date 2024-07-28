Mumbai’s Chitra Cinema issues official statement after fire breaks out; BMC reports no injuries

An unfortunate incident took place at Mumbai’s iconic Chitra Cinema Hall on the afternoon of July 28, 2024. A fire was reported at the theatre that led to quite a chaos among visitors and managers of the Dadar outlet. Following the upsetting event, the Chitra Cinema Management has issued an official statement addressing the entire fiasco.

Official statement from Chitra Cinema in Dadar, Mumbai

The management started by clarifying that as per BMC verification, no injuries were sustained. They revealed that the fire originated in the canteen area but was soon brought under control. The efforts of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) were also acknowledged in the statement who responded promptly and effectively to the fire call and helped with evacuation of the theatre as a precautionary measure.

The statement read, “The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff are our highest priorities. We commend the MFB and our staff for their quick and professional actions, which ensured the safety of everyone present.” The team further ensured that they are now closely working with the authorities to roll out a comprehensive fire safety check and make sure that the premise of Chitra Cinema meets required safety standards.

Chitra Cinema’s management apologizes for any inconvenience caused

Their statement further acknowledged that Chitra Cinema has been abiding by the rigorous safety protocols and promises to continue the same to provide a ‘secure and enjoyable environment’ for cinemagoers. They further mass assured that the situation is under control and they are thoroughly taking all necessary steps for preventing any possibility of such incidents in future.

“We understand that this incident may have caused concern, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused,” they noted while adding that the cinema halls will soon resume operations when their safety checks conclude. Information regarding the same will be conveyed to customers throughout the ongoing process.

"The fire broke out in the canteen of the cinema hall. It is confined to the electric Oven, food items, electric installation, and wiring. People were evacuated by MFB from the theatre for safety reasons," quoted BMC adding that a fire engine and water tanker were pressed into service immediately.

