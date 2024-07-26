Salman Khan House Firing Case: Non-bailable warrant issued against gangsters Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara by special MCOCA court

The authorities are on their toes in Salman Khan’s house firing case that shook the nation earlier in April. In a latest development in the same case, news agency ANI has reported that a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against gangsters Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara as quoted by Mumbai Police. Read the tweet here:-

For the unversed, several rounds of bullets were fired at Salman Khan's Bandra residence in the early hours of April 14 prompting widespread concerns from actor's fans and cops. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we keep our readers updated with this case's developments, religiously.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan reacts to house firing case; says he believes 'Lawrence Bishnoi and gang were planning to kill him and family'