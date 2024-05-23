Munjya: Makers of Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh starrer drop intriguing poster; trailer to release on THIS date

Maddock Films, celebrated for groundbreaking successes such as Stree and Bhediya, is gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated trailer for their newest horror-comedy sensation, Munjya. This innovative movie introduces Munjya, India’s inaugural CGI actor, signaling a significant shift in the Indian horror-comedy landscape.

Munjya's new poster is out now

The earlier released 1-minute, 24-second teaser of the horror film starts with a dark jungle setup. As the scene starts, the teaser introduces the character of Munjya, who is a CGI character. Munjya comes into action as he hears the popular song Munni Badnam Hui from the famous 2010 Bollywood film Dabangg, starring superstar Salman Khan.

The creature enters a city to find out the source of the music. Soon after that, he starts peeping inside the room where some people were watching the music video. As the television is switched off, the creature Munjya gets angry and jumps into the room to attack the people present there. At the end of the teaser, a text appears on the screen saying, “Munnis Beware. He is coming."

The teaser built a lot of curiosity, leaving fans and critics guessing about the mysterious Munjya and its intriguing quest for Munni. Now, the makers have dropped a new poster that meticulously unveils the main character, showcasing all the painstaking efforts to evoke terror, in every detail. With the trailer's release imminent, expectations for the film's innovative storytelling and groundbreaking technology are at an all-time high.

Have a look at the poster here:

About Munjya

Munjya stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, and Aditya Sarpotdar helms the film. The music of the film has been composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, while the cinematography is done by John Jacob Payyapalli. The movie revolves around a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. The trailer of Munjya will be out on May 23, 2024. Get ready to be scared and laugh out loud with Munjya coming to the big screens on June 7, 2024.

