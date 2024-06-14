Munjya Box Office Day 8: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film registers excellent hold; Netts a strong Rs 3.50 crores

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others held excellently at the box office on its second Friday as it netted Rs 3.50 crores. The drop in collections of Munjya from first Thursday is just 10 percent and this is despite new films like Chandu Champion and Inside Out 2 flooding the marketplace. In terms of occupancies, the movie has infact seen a stiff rise due to the reduction in the number of shows.

Munjya Holds Excellently On 2nd Friday Despite New Films Flooding The Marketplace; Netts Rs 3.50 Crores

Munjya will be seeing ample growth over the weekend and will try to hit Rs 50 crores by Sunday night. From Monday, till the release of Kalki 2898 AD on the 27th of June, Munjya will have enough showcasing to play to its full potential. A lifetime number is something that can't be put for Munjya at the moment because the kind of trend that it is observing is something that has not been seen for many films in the past.

Munjya Is Part Of Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe

Munjya is part of Dinesh Vijan's supernatural universe and the next film from the universe, Stree 2, is gearing up for a release on the 15th of August, 2024. Stree 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024 and is expected to take a phenomenal start. The horror-comedy genre is something more Bollywood producers would like to focus on because the box office potential is immense if the content strikes the right chord.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores Total Rs 39.20 crores in India in 8 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Advertisement

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya now plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

ALSO READ: Munjya Box Office India Week 1: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film trends exceptionally; Netts Rs 36 crores in 7 days