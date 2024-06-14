Munjya Box Office India Week 1: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film trends exceptionally; Netts Rs 36 crores in 7 days

Munjya had an exceptional first week at the Indian box office as it netted Rs 35.70 crores. The movie's collections so far are exceptional particularly because of the box office trend that it is observing. With the way Munjya is performing at the box office, a lifetime total is hard to predict.

Munjya opened to collections of slightly over Rs 4 crores, a big number for a movie with potentially no significant faces. The movie grew by 75 percent on Saturday and then remained unaffected by the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Muniya really got into its own from Monday, where it collections bettered the opening day. The Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh film managed to almost match the Monday collections on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, proving that it is a movie that is not likely to slow down at the box office any time soon.

Munjya, Despite New Releases, Is Expected To Hold Its Ground At The Indian Box Office

Munjya is entering the second week with a slightly lower screen count to begin with, since a good chunk of the screens have gone to new releases Inside Out 2 and Chandu Champion. Since Munjya is an established film, it won't be the one struggling to find the audiences, regardless of the showcasing. Another thing that should keep the horror-comedy among the more preferred options for the moviegoers is that the trailer of Stree 2 is going to being attached to it. Since Stree 2's trailer won't release online, prospective viewers will make it a point to watch it directly on the big screen. To note, Stree 2 is touted as one of the year's most anticipated films.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores Total Rs 35.70 crores in India in 7 days

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya now plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

