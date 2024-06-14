Sunny Kaushal wishes rumored GF Sharvari Wagh on her birthday; Vicky Kaushal sends ‘lots of love’ to ‘Sharu’

Sharvari Wagh recently won hearts with her performance in the horror comedy Munjya and is gearing up for a number of promising films in the future. On the personal front, the actress has been rumored to be dating Sunny Kaushal for quite some time.

On the occasion of Sharvari’s 28th birthday today, June 14, Sunny sent her a heartfelt wish. Sunny’s brother, Vicky Kaushal, also sent his love.

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal’s sweet birthday wishes for Sharvari Wagh

Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories today in order to wish his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh on her birthday. He shared a picture of a billboard featuring Sharvari and posted a sticker of a crown saying ‘Birthday Girl’ over her head. He wrote, “Happy birthday sharu @sharvari.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also conveyed his wish through his Instagram Stories. He posted a cute photo of Sharvari and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this talented, vibrant and incredibly amazing porgi! Lots of love to you Sharu!!! @sharvari,” accompanied by hugging face, cake, and raised hands emojis. Vicky also used Sharvari’s famous song Taras from the movie Munjya in the background.

Have a look at Sunny and Vicky’s stories!

Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif send birthday wishes to Sharvari Wagh

Actress Ananya Panday wished Sharvari on social media by saying, “Happy birthday Sharuuuu! So many reasons to eat so much cake today @sharvari.”

Earlier, Sunny Kaushal’s sister-in-law, Katrina Kaif, also took to Instagram to wish Sharvari. She stated, “Happiest birthday @sharvari have the bestest year and never stop being the last person of the dance floor.”

