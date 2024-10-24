Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, and Sharvari, Abhay Verma's Munjya to re-release ahead of Halloween

It is currently the season of horror comedies in Bollywood, with many films seeing great success over the past few months. Ahead of Halloween 2024, three movies from the Maddock Supernatural Universe are set to re-release in cinemas. These are Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree, Sharvari and Abhay Verma’s Munjya, and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya.

Today, October 24, 2024, the Instagram handle of PVR Cinemas shared their schedule of the Halloween Movie Marathon. The post revealed that Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya are re-releasing across select cinemas in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad from October 25 to 27, 2024.

Apart from these, Hollywood films The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, It, and It Chapter Two will also be available to watch in theaters.

The caption of the post read, “Get ready for a hauntingly good time as the Halloween Marathon comes to your city! Delhi, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad - book your tickets for the epic horror movie marathon from October 25-27 at PVR INOX.”

Stree is the first installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film was originally released in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror comedy showcases the events in the town of Chanderi, which is haunted by a spirit, Stree.

A sequel, Stree 2, premiered on Independence Day 2024. It continues the story from the previous part and brings back the famous characters. This time, they fight a headless monster named Sarkata. The movie emerged as a huge blockbuster.

Bhediya is a 2022 film headlined by Varun Dhawan. In this Amar Kaushik directorial, the actor is introduced into the universe as a shape-shifting werewolf. Munjya, starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, was released earlier this year. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, received a lot of love from the audience.

Looking ahead, the future films in the universe include Thamba, which is based on vampires, Stree 3, Bhediya 2, and Munjya 2.

