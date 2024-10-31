Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi claims he improvised his jokes in film; says most assistant directors wouldn't find them funny

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS is remembered for its humorous punches. Interestingly, the Jolly LLB 3 actor recently revealed that all the jokes were improvised by him, which ‘most assistants' wouldn't find funny.

During a recent conversation with Mashable India, Arshad Warsi admitted that he doesn’t watch much of his work. However, it is at times he finds it great and funny as he shared, "Most of the things I have done in Munna Bhai are improvised. It’s all extempore.”

He further walked down memory lane and talked about the scene where he kidnaps a foreigner in his medical van, and talks about the joke that made it to the final cut. He mentioned that initially, the joke was, ‘Do you want to meet Madhuri Dixit? She is sitting in the van. She looks super.’ However, the crew refused to go with it, and they eventually did the poor hungry people joke, which was extempore.

The actor noted that writing a script in an AC room is different from what one writes on the set and meeting people. He expressed his belief, stating that the whole narration changes when people tell you a whole different story and when one sees a situation. This is what he did in Rajkumar Hirani's film and proposed to not make the script "pathhar ki lakeer (set in stone)."

Warsi then remembered that ‘Yeh 6 foot ka hai, ise mai 2-2 feet ka teen bana dunga’ came to his mind when he had to shoot with a 6-foot junior artist. The actor went on to credit Hirani for allowing him to improvise.

Calling him a "good editor," Warsi shared that it used to be funny when he would discuss his improvisations with the director, and he would suddenly go into his "fast-forward mode and be like, ‘Haan, yeh acha lagega (Yeah, this sounds good)’. "

"In his head, he does the editing of where he will place what scene.” He added, “He has got a great sense of humor, he would grab it. Most of the assistants wouldn’t get it. They would not understand that ‘What’s so funny in this.’ It is only later when you watch it is when you find it funny,” he shared.

Munna Bhai MBBS was released in 2003.

