Year Ender 2024: 7 songs that ruled our playlist; Heeramandi’s Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye to Stree 2's Khoobsurat

In a year of exuberance, 2024 was indeed a splendid one for all music lovers, especially romantic songs. For all the right reasons, many soulful songs ruled our playlist and social media. The beauty of these lyrics touched the core of everyone’s hearts, and acknowledging their beauty; let's take a look at the best love songs of the year.

Top 7 love songs of the year 2024

1. Haan Ke Haan

If there was a song that could represent mad love yet innocent; Maharaj’s Haan Ke Haan has to top the list. The beautiful romantic song has been sung by the ever-so-melodious, Monali Thakur. The lyrics were penned by the ineffable Kausar Munir and the song is composed by Sohail Sen. Picturized on Junaid Khan and Sharvari, the song has over 59 million views on YouTube.

2. Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye

Though the line, Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye has been given a light-hearted turn on social media. However, the fact of the matter is that this beautiful song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has the fragrance of olden times. Kalpana Gandharva has lent her voice to the song, with music arranged by Raja Pandit and lyrics by M Turaz. The song picturized on Taha Shah Badussha and Sharmin Segal has over 8.5 million views on YouTube.

3. Duur Na Karin

At times, recreation can also create magic, just like it did with Duur Na Karin song in Vishal Mishra and Zahrah S Khan’s soulful voice. The song featured on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in Khel Khel Mein was originally sung by Nabeel Shaukat Ali. It was later recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Mudassar Aziz's directorial, giving music lovers another beautiful track to add to their repeat playlist.

4. Khoobsurat

Living up to its name, Stree 2’s Khoobsurat is indeed a beautiful track that featured the electrifying chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The song with over 82 million views made an instant connection with a catchy hook-line. Moreover, the actress’ iconic ethereal look in a red saree and signature nose-pin was a visual delight. Sung by Vishal Mishra and Sachin-Jigar, with music by the latter, the song was more like an ode to Shraddha’s beauty.

5. Tainu Khabar Nahi

If you’ve been in one-sided love, then you’re sure to resonate with Munjya’s Tainu Khabar Nahin song. The beautiful track captures the endearing chemistry between Sharvari and Abhay Verma. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar with lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya and backing vocals by Shruti Dhasmana. The beloved romantic track boasts over 106 million views on YouTube.

6. Jaanam

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Jaanam. The sultry track from Bad Newz boasts of over 43 million views on YouTube. Written, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra; the song will make you take an instant romantic vacation with your partner. The song is too hot to handle with Vicky’s dapper looks with Triptii in a sea-blue monokini and the two romancing in the water in a luxurious resort.

7. Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum

Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao and Sachin-Jigar; the maestro musicians have lent their voices to the romantic track, Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum. The song with over 74 million views on YouTube has been featured on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao capturing the cutest chemistry in the soulful track. The music of the song has been given by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Which one of these ruled your playlist the most?

