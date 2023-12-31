EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani confirms Munna Bhai 3; reacts to parallels between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki-Munnabhai Chale America

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is currently enjoying the release of his recent directorial Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan along with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others. The maestro filmmaker is recognized for making several path-breaking films including Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots, PK, and others. On the other hand, there were speculations that the plot of Dunki was revamped from his shelved movie, Munnabhai Chale America. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director reacted to the same and talked about his plans to make Munna Bhai 3.

Rajkumar Hirani talks about making Munna Bhai 3 with Sanjay Dutt

While speaking exclusively with us, Rajkumar Hirani was asked about the third part of his much-loved franchise, Munna Bhai. In response to this, he laughs as he confesses himself wanting to make one. He stated, “Even I want to make one more but I’ve been generally struggling with a script for a long time. I’ve many unfinished Munna Bhai scripts lying with me and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) keeps calling often that let’s make this film.”

“I definitely want to do, but I don’t want to do anything which is substandard that you know bana liya chalo for the heck of it kyunki aap koi bhi Munna Bhai bana loge to log chale jayenge dekhne ye soch ke nahin (I don’t want to make for the heck of it thinking that people would come to see any Munna Bhai film, it’s not like that) so I’m just struggling with a script, I’ve one great idea. At idea level it's very great but still it has to be fleshed out and etched out. So of course Sanju yes we will make it someday.”, he asserted by stating that he is free now so he would give some time to the scripts and see the script that matches up to the level of the previous both parts.

Watch the full interview here:

Rajkumar Hirani reacts to plot similarities between Munnabhai Chale America

In addition to this, Rajkumar Hirani was further asked if the story of Munnabhai Chale America was also similar to Dunki as it revolved around Munna and Circuit wanting to go to America. Reacting to it, the director stated, “No, that was a completely different story. That story was basically in a nutshell about George Bush that time had made some statement, some anti-Muslim statement he had made, and the whole story was these guys got very upset with it, and they said ‘hum jaate hain George Bush ko pakad ke India le kar aate hain (We’ll go to America and bring George Bush to India)’ toh it was a story like that.”

He further continues by sharing, “and to go to America they said ‘fir wahan hum usse baat kaise karenge, English seekhte hain (So after going to America they wondered how would they talk to him so they thought of learning English)’, so we made a trailer of learning English for a while but that was a completely fictional unreal story. Yeah, the common aspect was there those guys were learning English here also they are learning English but for absolutely different reasons, there is no other commonality.”

