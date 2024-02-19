Naseeruddin Shah disappointed with Hindi films, says he has stopped watching them

Naseeruddin Shah’s contribution to the Indian film industry as an actor is enormous. He has witnessed the ups and downs of Bollywood and hence, his opinions about the current status of the industry hold great value. However, in an interview, the actor and director said that he was disappointed with the current state of Hindi cinema.

Naseeruddin Shah says he has stopped watching Hindi cinema

While attending an event, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah opined that we take pride in saying that the Hindi cinema is 100 years old. But according to him, filmmakers have been making the same films. PTI quoted him saying, “It really disappoints me. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don't like them at all,” the Dedh Ishqiya actor opined.

The 73-year-old star further added that Hindi films are only being watched around the globe because Indians find a connection with their roots and their homeland. But if things continue at the same pace and manner, soon everyone will be fed up. “Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere. They say, 'How exotic, how Indian, how colourful'. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance,” he stated.

Having said that, the Gehraiyaan actor feels that there’s some hope for Hindi cinema only if makers stop treating them as just a means for making money. However, Shah does feel that it's too late now and there is no solution. Backing his claims, the Kuttey actor opined, “Because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them, God knows till when. So those who want to make serious films, it's their responsibility to show today's reality and in such a way that they don't get a fatwa or ED doesn't come knocking on their doors.”

Naseeruddin Shah’s work front

The actor’s filmography boasts of over a hundred films across languages. Some of them that helped him make it big in the industry are Umrao Jaan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hero Hiralal, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Omkara, A Wednesday!, The Dirty Picture, and others. He also directed the drama film Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota.

