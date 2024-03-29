Ananya Panday says Agastya Nanda shouldn’t believe everyone, has THIS advice for Suhana Khan

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has lived in the heart of Bollywood and seen her father Chunky Panday drive to a film set most of his life. Her parents' friendly relationship with many biggies of B-town also helped her be friends with youngsters like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor who are now stepping into the acting realm. During a show, the Dream Girl 2 actress gave some solid advice to her peers. Read on!

Ananya Panday gives advice to Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others

After the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday is busy with her upcoming films. She was recently in Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha wherein she spoke about her connection with the youngsters of Bollywood. While talking about her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, she said that to her, they are like those cousins you can’t get rid of. “They’re my family,” she smiling stated.

In one of the segments of the show, she was asked to give some life advice to her pals. While talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Panday said that she should not be affected by things so much. “Don’t take everything to your heart,” she advised her. As for Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Ananya told him to not wear his heart on his sleeve and believe everyone is his best friend.” She also had some things to convey to her other friends. Starting up with Khushi Kapoor. “Kushi is so new, I would say don’t listen to people’s voices. Follow your heart,” she suggested. The Gehraiyaan actress asked Tiger Shroff to have cheat meals more often.

When it came to Tara Sutaria, AP asked her to do a music album since she has a great voice. Next up was Sidhanth Chaturvedi, to whom she said that he should do a super commercial dance song because he is a great dancer. To her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gaurav, she divulged, “I would tell Adarsh to do a comedy movie because in every movie people expect him to kill someone so do a comedy movie.”

Ananya Panday says Shah Rukh Khan never made them feel that he is the Badshah of Bollywood

Ananya has been friends with Suhana since they were kids. Hence, there were times when she would go to Mannat for playdates. When the host Neha asked her how it was to go to Shah Rukh Khan’s house, she said that they never felt that he was a megastar. According to her, the Jawan actor never makes anyone feel like that. In fact, he always makes the person in front of him feel like the Badshah. “That’s an amazing quality about him. We didn’t realize it till much later but Shah Rukh sir is a very inclusive person,” she shared.

The Liger actor also recalled that when SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won their first trophy, the Pathaan actor told them that they were his lucky charms. She revealed, “There was an incident when KKR won the first-ever IPL cup. He said, ‘It’s because of you three. You are my lucky charms. You will always be with me’. So, he makes us always feel special. So, I don’t think that when we were kids, we realized it or it ever hit us,” she recalled. The actress will be next seen in Control.

