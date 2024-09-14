Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal planning a baby soon? Latter says, ‘We both love kids so…’

Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with the love of her life Zaheer Iqbal after seven years of dating. The duo registered their marriage on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony. Recently while speaking to Zoom, the couple was asked about their plans to have kids and their answer was every newlywed ever.

Within seconds when this question was shot at them, Sonakshi quipped, “Our parents also didn’t ask us this question.” Zaheer Iqbal went on to add, “Right now we are just enjoying being married. Let us enjoy being just us. We both love kids so we know when the kid is born, it’d be all about that kid but right now it's just enjoying time with each other.”

When Sonakshi’s dad Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a hospital right after her wedding, the actress was spotted visiting him frequently. This has led to a massive murmur about whether the Double XL actress was pregnant with her first child. Back then laughing off all speculations, Sinha had expressed that going to the hospital sounds like a tricky plan after marriage.

Sinha told Times Now in a humorous tone, "Ab hum hospital nahi ja sakte, kyunki jaisi hi aap niklo, logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. (The only change is that I can't go to the hospital now because as soon as I step out, people think I'm pregnant)." Shatrughan Sinha was soon discharged after mild complaints of illness.

The Dabangg actress penned a long note while sharing her official wedding pictures. Sonakshi revealed that her wedding date coincided with the same date in 2017 when the couple realized that they were in love and saw this as their forever. Her note further read, “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Zee 5’s Kakuda and will soon be seen in the sequel of her hit Netflix series Heeramandi.

