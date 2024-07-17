Sonakshi Sinha admits hubby Zaheer Iqbal being her 'very big support system’; says everybody deserves love like him

Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying one of the best years of her life both personally and professionally. In 2024, the actress gave her career-redefining performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and got married to the love of her life of seven years Zaheer Iqbal. Speaking to India Today recently, Sonakshi shared how her life has been post-wedding and her thoughts on public scrutiny.

Sonakshi Sinha calls her husband Zaheer Iqbal her biggest support system

The Dabangg actress started by adding that Zaheer adds a lot of value to her life and that was one of the reasons she decided to marry him. “Zaheer is someone who has been a very big support system in my life through my highs and my lows,” Sonakshi said adding Zaheer keeping her happy back home, reflects positively in her work.

Sinha added, “I’d say that everybody deserves a love like Zaheer’s in their life that builds them up and helps them grow. He’s the reason why I’m thriving in life.”

Sonakshi feels that all of this is just making her grow and evolve both personally and professionally and that the newlyweds' partnership is based on the same funda - support each other in growing. The Double XL actress shared that she truly believes in detaching after work and not bringing that stress back home.

Admitting that she believes in having a work-life balance, Sonakshi said, “Being an actor is my job, but it’s not my entire life, and I’d like to keep it that way.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s thoughts on public scrutiny

When asked about the same, the 37-year-old said that she was well aware of it while choosing to be a public figure and she signed up for it by choice. Sonakshi Sinha said, “I don’t know whether I can call it a sacrifice or not because it just comes with the territory. But once you’re an actor, you do give up on your privacy.”

She thinks it’s a bit intrusive but she also understands the fact that people who like her would by default want to know everything about her. “I feel constantly being in the public eye is like a sacrifice,” she signed off saying.

