OPINION: How box office pressure stifles creativity not only for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan but also emerging actors

Bollywood's celebrity culture has long been a key factor in the industry’s success, with stars becoming larger-than-life figures. This phenomenon has led to massive commercial successes but also presents significant challenges, not just for the superstars but also for emerging actors and the hardworking teams behind the scenes.

Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are often the primary reason a film succeeds. Their star power guarantees massive audiences and plays a crucial role in marketing and the financial success of a movie. A Rs 500 crore box-office collection is now the benchmark, and the pressure to consistently deliver such hits weighs heavily on these top actors. This pressure limits their ability to take risks with diverse roles or explore more experimental storytelling.

For these actors, their immense fan following often dictates the roles they take on—largely glamorous, action-packed characters with commercial appeal. Shah Rukh Khan, for instance, faced criticism when he experimented with films like Zero and Fan, which did not perform well at the box office.

Similarly, Salman Khan's attempt at more nuanced roles in Tubelight didn’t resonate with his audience, forcing him to return to his larger-than-life persona. The expectation for these stars to consistently deliver mainstream hits stifles their potential to experiment and take on new, more challenging roles.

While stars like Salman and SRK have largely stuck to their commercial personas, actors like Hrithik Roshan have also found this balancing act difficult. While his films like War were a huge success, others like Guzaarish and Bang Bang! didn’t work as well commercially.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar, who has been a reliable box-office draw for years, received mixed reactions for his serious role in Raksha Bandhan, while his action-packed films like Sooryavanshi performed better.

However, the burden of box-office pressures is not limited to the biggest names in Bollywood. Smaller actors also feel the weight of expectations. Without the star power to pull in large audiences, their performances often go unnoticed when a film doesn’t perform well financially.

The focus on box-office results sidelines their hard work, and the contributions of the entire filmmaking team—directors, writers, cinematographers—are often overshadowed. In this environment, the efforts of those behind the camera can get lost, as success is attributed solely to the presence of a ‘bankable star’.

This obsession with big box-office numbers often limits Bollywood’s creative potential. The fixation on commercial success pushes filmmakers to prioritize mainstream stories, leaving little room for innovative, character-driven narratives that focus on deeper themes and complex storytelling. Many talented filmmakers and actors struggle to gain recognition when their work is judged primarily by its financial outcomes rather than artistic merit.

On the other hand, the rise of digital platforms like OTT has created a space for more diverse and experimental content. These platforms give lesser-known actors and filmmakers a chance to showcase their talent without the burden of box-office expectations. The focus here is less on star power and more on storytelling, allowing a broader range of voices to emerge and thrive in a more inclusive environment.

Bollywood’s celebrity culture and the emphasis on box-office success continue to drive the industry’s commercial outcomes, but they also present challenges for both stars and other talented professionals. The pressure on superstars to deliver consistent hits limits their ability to take creative risks, and the industry’s obsession with numbers diminishes the contributions of smaller actors and the filmmaking team.

However, the rise of OTT platforms offers hope for a more diverse and dynamic future, where both established stars and new talent can thrive without being shackled by the pressure to achieve commercial success. This shift could lead to a more inclusive and innovative Bollywood, one where talent at all levels is valued, and creativity is given the freedom to flourish.

