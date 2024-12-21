Salman Khan's glimpse as he arrives for brother Sohail Khan's birthday party is enough to set your mood for weekend; WATCH

On December 20, Sohail Khan celebrated his birthday. The actor hosted a gala at his house and invited his family and some of his close friends from the industry. Later that night, Salman Khan was seen making a dashing entry at his brother’s home to celebrate his big day.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Salman Khan can be seen making his way into Sohail Khan’s house to be a part of his birthday celebration. In the clip, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen sitting in the front seat of his swanky luxury vehicle. Even though the bhaijaan of Bollywood didn’t get the time to pose for the paparazzi, he acknowledged their presence by giving them a salute from inside the car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has been shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, an industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the makers are expected to surprise the fans of the superstar by dropping a special teaser on his 59th birthday i.e. December 27, 2024.

A source told us, “A special teaser has been cut and is presently being edited for a launch on Salman Khan’s birthday. The audience can expect scale, and action, along with the promise of entertainment with this specially curated Sikandar teaser for SK’s birthday.”

Sharing more about the action-packed upcoming movie, the insider added, “Sikandar is among the most awaited films of 2025, and the makers are setting the tone right to welcome the new year with a teaser of Sikandar. This would officially kick-start the marketing campaign of the film, leading to an Eid 2025 release in March. Sajid Nadiadwala has devised big plans to present Sikandar to the cinema-going audience, and the flow of assets in 2025 will include songs and a theatrical trailer.”

Moreover, the first look poster of Salman Khan will be launched amidst fan-fare on the superstar’s 59th birthday. “It’s all work in progress at the moment, as the idea is to treat Sikandar as an event cinematic presentation of 2025,” said the source. While the team is in the final stages of production, they are aiming to call it a wrap by January 2025.

