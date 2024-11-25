OPINION: No more playing love interests or caretakers, it’s time to rewrite women’s roles the way they are— flawed, fierce, and ferocious

Bollywood has long been home to larger-than-life stories, but the women in those tales often played second fiddle, defined by their relationships or their roles as love interests and caretakers. However, in recent years, the depiction of women on screen has undergone a radical shift. We are finally seeing female characters who are not only central to the plot but are also complex, multidimensional, and unapologetically powerful.

Gone are the days when a woman’s worth was measured by how well she supported the male lead. Today’s Bollywood is embracing female protagonists who lead stories, make bold decisions, and navigate the world on their own terms. Films and shows like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mimi, Chhapaak, Darlings, Heeramandi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny represent this refreshing change, offering women who are flawed, fierce, and fully in control of their narratives.

These characters aren’t just defined by their relationships or their appearances. Take Gangubai Kathiawadi, where the protagonist, a brothel owner, rises from tragedy to power, commanding respect in a man’s world. Mimi, on the other hand, is a light-hearted yet profound tale of a woman who chooses to be a surrogate mother, challenging societal expectations of motherhood and career.

Then there’s Chhapaak, where we see the strength of a woman who fights back after surviving an acid attack, reclaiming her life and voice. Darlings delves into domestic abuse, with a woman taking control of her fate, while Heeramandi explores the lives of women in the world of courtesans, empowered, independent, and rich in agency.

And Citadel: Honey Bunny introduces female characters who are not just sidekicks but powerful, intelligent leaders in their own right.

The common thread across these stories is the agency granted to women. They aren’t mere victims or passive players; they are the architects of their own journeys. This shift represents more than just a trend—it’s a cultural revolution, one that pushes women to the forefront of storytelling, portraying them as multifaceted, bold, and fearless.

Bollywood’s evolving portrayal of women is a breath of fresh air. These characters inspire, challenge, and remind us that the stories of women are as varied, complex, and powerful as the women themselves.

