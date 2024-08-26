Priyanka Chopra brings smiles to paparazzi's faces as she happily poses with them during Marathi film Paani's promotions; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is in India to attend multiple important events of her personal and professional life. A couple of days ago, she became a part of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement and hastakshar ceremony. Today, on August 26, the actress attended a promotional event for the yet-to-be-released Marathi-language drama film Paani, which she is producing.

Indian actress and global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been reuniting with her loved ones and revisiting places in Mumbai that hold a special place in her heart, like the Film City. A while ago, she made a head-turning appearance at an event hosted for an upcoming movie backed by her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. In the visuals, the actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she arrived, looking like a desi diva.

Take a look:

For the event, she wore a blue kurta with multi-colored flowers embroidered. She paired it with a matching churidar and a net dupatta with a sequenced border. Keeping her makeup minimal, PeeCee styled her hair open. She accessorized her look with a couple of fingerrings, a pair of diamond earrings, and high heels. After posing for the shutterbugs, the Citadel actress also clicked pictures with them.

In a video that’s going viral online, The White Tiger actress can be seen sitting amidst the media professionals who arrived to cover the event. She also sweetly invited a little fan to pose with her.

Take a look:

At the function, Priyanka was joined by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra. A couple of hours ago, PC took to her Instagram stories and congratulated her little bro for getting engaged to his ladylove, Neelam Upadhyaya. The global icon dropped a video giving a peek into all the memorable moments from their ceremony.

In the captions, she also wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and (ring) ceremony.”

Take a look:

Directed by Adinath Kothare, the Marathi-language drama film Paani is bankrolled by Priyanka and stars Subodh Bhave and Kishore Kadam in crucial roles. Back in 2019, the movie won the National Film Awards for Best Film on Environment Conservation. It is set for a theatrical release on October 18, 2024.

