Nick Jonas attending 2024 Paris Olympics has connection to his and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding; Find out

The Summer Olympics 2024, the prestigious sporting event, recently began in Paris. Many high-profile personalities and celebrities were in attendance during the opening ceremony on July 26 and have also been gracing some of the games. American singer and actor Nick Jonas is also attending the Olympics. He revealed the reason behind attending the event and it has a connection to his and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding.

Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra and his connection behind attending the 2024 Paris Olympics

Before heading to Paris, Nick Jonas made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his time on the talk show, he revealed why he was attending the Paris Olympics. Nick shared, “I got a call and it said Ralph Lauren is putting together a little group of people to go over to the Olympics.”

He revealed that the designer had been a part of various important moments in his life, including his wedding with Priyanka Chopra. Nick said, “Dressed me and my wife for a wedding; we met because we were paired together at the Met Gala years ago with Ralph Lauren.”

Nick added that the Olympics were his favorite thing.

During the show, Nick also addressed being endearingly called Jiju by his fans in India. He explained, “Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India.” Nick even admitted to loving this affection.

Priyanka Chopra expresses gratitude to Nick Jonas for making his ‘presence felt’ at her birthday

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18 in Australia while she was shooting for her upcoming movie The Bluff. She was accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, PC thanked her husband for making it special even when he wasn’t there.

Priyanka wrote, “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realized it’s one of my favorite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho.”

