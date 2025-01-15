Arijit Singh performs Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya hookstep; makes fan’s dream come true during Ahmedabad concert; WATCH how

Arijit Singh, one of the most loved singers in the industry, is currently having his India tour. He recently performed in Ahmedabad and made the night special by doing the hookstep of the romantic number Chaleya, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Arijit also made a fan’s dream come true by giving him a chance to sing live during the concert.

Many videos have been shared on social media by the people who attended the concert of Arijit Singh that took place on January 12, 2025. In one video, he was seen singing Chaleya, his song picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan. As the crowd joined him, Arijit broke into a dance and performed the track’s steps.

Watch the video here!

Netizens showered love on the video in the replies and quotes. One person said, “My heart feels so happy,” while another wrote, “Ohhhh...Watched Arijit Dance... Cant be a better beginning of 2025…” Many users found it 'cute,' while one comment stated, “@iamsrk you got company.”

In another video, a male fan shared his dream come true moment. He held Arijit Singh’s mic and sang the singer’s track Chahun Main Ya Naa from Aashiqui 2. Arijit was also seen encouraging the fan.

Have a look!

Earlier, Arijit Singh shared a series of pictures from the concert. He offered a glimpse of the packed venue and the euphoric atmosphere. In the caption, he extended his gratitude by saying, “Thanking each one of you from the bottom of my heart for showing up, for your energy, and for making this experience unforgettable.”

Arijit added, “Your support means the world to us, and last night, I felt the power of all of us together #arijitsinghlive #ahmedabad #asneverb4 #arijitindiatour.”

Check out the post here!

Arijit Singh will be performing in Jaipur, Chandigarh, and other cities in the next few weeks.

