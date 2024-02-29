Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Know all about grand three-day celebrations in Jamnagar

India's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, has become the talk of the town as his youngest son, Anant Ambani, prepares to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple is currently in Jamnagar city, Gujarat, where extravagant pre-wedding festivities are set to take place. Several videos and pictures of the guests swarming for the couple’s special day have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The fans are already buzzing with excitement for the upcoming festivities, set to begin on March 1 and last until March 3. Before the grand affair kicks off, let's take a closer look at all the exciting events lined up for the next few days.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant perform ‘Anna Seva’

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. Before the big day, both families have arranged a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar city. The Ambani family kicked off the ceremonies by hosting an 'anna seva' at Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat on February 29. Videos and photos online show Anant and Radhika serving food to seek blessings from the local community.

Looking at the grandeur, vibe, and aesthetics, it would be safe to say that the guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Following the meal, guests were treated to some lively traditional folk music, featuring the talented Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stealing the spotlight with his performance. Looking ahead, the upcoming series of activities set for the next few days kicks off on March 1, 2024, marking the start of the three-day extravaganza.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day grand pre-wedding event itinerary

According to PTI, the first day would be celebrated as 'An Evening in Everland' where guests are anticipated to dress in their elegant cocktail attires, which is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m.

On March 2, 2024, the second day of the celebrations will feature 'A Walk on the Wildside' at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The dress code for the day is 'jungle fever'. Guests are advised to wear comfortable footwear. Following this, there will be 'Mela Rouge' where guests can enjoy desi activities and wear their favorite South Asian outfits, ready to dance the night away in their dancing shoes.

On March 3, 2024, the final day will feature two activities for our guests- 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar'. The initial activity will take place outdoors, allowing guests to appreciate the stunning scenery of Jamnagar. As for the last event, guests will be required to wear 'heritage Indian attire'.

Notably, the digital invite that has gone viral on the internet also showcases the theme which is close to nature with motifs of animals, birds, and animals being the primary elements.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the biggest wedding of the year, and both families are working tirelessly to make sure everything is flawless. The excitement surrounding the wedding is even more intense, as it will be the final one for the billionaire family.

The guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions

The guest list of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities boasts of notable figures from different fields including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sports persons.

From India's top billionaires like Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal to cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are expected to arrive to bless the couple. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Manushi Chhillar, and Manish Malhotra among others have already reached Jamnagar to be a part of big celebrations.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the guest list also includes international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

The large-scale event would feature star-studded performances by music sensations like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and more who are all geared up to mesmerize the audience with their incredible performances.

Delicacies for the grand three-day event in Gujarat's Jamnagar

A few days ago, ABP News released a report stating that 2500 dishes will be served to guests over a span of 3 days, with no repeats. The report mentioned that breakfast will offer 70+ options, and lunch and dinner will each have over 250 choices for the guests.

There will be midnight snacks available from 12 midnight to 4 AM. Vegan guests will be catered to with vegan options on the menu. The selection will include a wide range of dishes such as Indori, Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese, as well as pan-Asian cuisine. A team of more than 25 chefs specializing in Indori cuisine is set to travel from Indore to Jamnagar for this event.

There are reportedly more than 70 breakfast options, over 250 choices for lunch and dinner, and even midnight munchies available from 12 midnight to 4 AM. Vegan food will be provided for those who follow a plant-based diet. The menu will showcase a variety of cuisines such as Indori, Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese, in addition to pan-Asian dishes. A team of over 25 chefs specializing in Indori cuisine will be flying in from Indore to Jamnagar for the event.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here’s why family chose Gujarat’s Jamnagar for grand celebrations