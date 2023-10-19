EXCLUSIVE: Arijit Singh to be the voice of Salman Khan for the first time in YRF’s Tiger 3

On Monday, YRF launched the trailer of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. While the trailer continues to make noise across the platforms, Pinkvilla has got another exclusive update on this YRF Spy Universe Film. We have exclusively learnt that one of India’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan, and one of India’s all-time singing icons, Arijit Singh, are teaming up for the first time in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3.

Arijit Singh to sing two songs in Tiger 3

For those unaware, back in 2016, Arijit Singh had publicly expressed that he wants ‘to retire with at least one song of you (Salman) in my library’ and looks like his wish is set to come true as Aditya Chopra has roped him in to sing not one but two songs in Tiger 3. While the first Arijit song is a dance number titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, the second is a romantic track much like the chartbuster, Dil Diya Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai. The first song of Tiger 3 drops on Monday, October 23.

Director Maneesh Sharma confirms the development and says, “We can’t wait for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to drop next week. It’s an out-and-out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag is the cherry on top. Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two make it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing. We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together.”

It's a collaboration that was waiting to happen, says Pritam

Music director Pritam too is excited to present his composition to the audiences. Opening up about Arijit on board to sing the songs for Salman, Pritam shares, “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, is our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3.”

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe that started in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The actioner is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Shah Rukh Khan making a brief appearance as Pathaan. Tiger 3 is set to release on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

