Panchayat’s Aasif Khan aka Ganesh ties knot with his ladylove Zeba, drops unmissable PICS from their traditional wedding

The popular TV series Panchayat featured multiple characters who contributed to making the show a massive success. Among them was Ganesh (played by Aasif Khan), whose return to Season 3 after Season 1 was welcomed with open arms. Well, the good news is that Khan is finally married to Zeba. A couple of hours ago, the actor dropped some happy pictures from his traditional wedding with his ladylove.

Unlike in his reel life, Panchayat’s Ganesh, aka Aasif Khan, didn’t face any humiliation or roadblocks when it came to his marriage in real life. On December 10, 2024, the actor got into matrimony with a wonderful lady, reportedly named Zeba.

Hours ago, on December 12, Khan took to his Instagram and dropped some images from his wedding that were all things love. Sharing the photos, he penned, “Qubool Hai. 10.12.24 – (infinity emoji).”

Their virtual photo album opens with a lovely image of Aasif officially holding his wife's hand after their wedding ceremony. The bright smiles on their faces prove how happy and content they are. Next up is a candid image of the newlywed couple enjoying the lovely moments of their magical union.

It was followed by a love-soaked picture of the Mirzapur fame planting a sweet kiss on the forehead of his lady. The warm hug they share on stage exudes so much love and joy. In the last picture, their friends have a blast as they joke with the couple on stage. Dressed in their wedding finery, Aasif and Zeba looked like royalty.

Aasif also shared the screen with Anushka Sharma in the supernatural horror film Pari. It was while shooting his scenes with the Bollywood actress that he got to know what Airpods were. While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Khan shared his experience of working with the PK actress.

He recalled, “I met her before Pataal Lok. There was a film of her Pari where I had a brief role of barely 1.5 seconds. When we were shooting Pari, I heard the name of AirPods for the first time because of her.”

The Mirzapur actor continued, “So whenever there was a cut during her scenes, someone used to give her pods to put in, and I used to wonder what is this that she is putting in her ears. So, for the first time in my life, I saw AirPods with her.”

Khan also worked in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Agneepath, Kakuda, Pagglait, and more.

