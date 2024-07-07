EXCLUSIVE: Panchayat’s Aasif Khan reveals how he became Sonakshi Sinha’s Rakhi brother during Kakuda shoot

Actor Aasif Khan rose to overnight fame by playing the character of an always-upset groom in TVF’s iconic series Panchayat. He will soon be seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem which will be a direct-to-digital release.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Aasif revealed one incident that turned him into Sonakshi Sinha’s Rakhi brother.

Did you know Aasif Khan is Sonakshi Sinha’s Rakhi brother?

Detaining the incident to us from the start, Aasif told us, “We were shooting for Kakuda when we first met in 2021. In the initial 4-5 days, I was very scared. The three other actors Riteish sir, Sonakshi, and Saqib Saleem might have known each other. So, when the shot gets cut, everyone used to sit behind the monitor. I used to sit quietly thinking what should I talk about?”

The Mirzapur actor continued, “They would be talking to each other. We met that person, we did this. I didn't have anything to talk about. When a unit shoots outdoors, they are bound to become friends naturally. Because there you don't have anything else. Even after the pack-up, your team is your everything. So, 4-5 days in our outdoor shoots, we became friends little by little.”

Aasif Khan further recalled the day of Raksha Bandhan and shared that he could see on Sonakshi’s face that she couldn’t go to her home. The Jamtara actor continued, “Both of us were in our own rooms. I wrote a full poem on Rakhi for her and sent it across. So she messaged me asking where I was. I said I was in my room. She said come quickly. So when I went, she had kept the Rakhi prepared and that’s how we became brothers and sisters.”

More about Kakuda

Bankrolled by RSVP, Kakuda is slated to be a spine-chilling yet hilarious tale set in a Uttar Pradesh village. The movie will premiere on July 12 on Zee 5. The movie was announced by producer Ronnie Screwvala on July 20, 2021, and after being filmed across different locations in Gujarat, Kakuda was wrapped on September 17, 2021.

