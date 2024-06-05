6 new web series that are apt for binge-watching

Ever since the arrival of OTT platforms, we’ve been spoiled for choices. Every day, the internet keeps buzzing with the latest content for cinephiles. It won’t be wrong to say that lately, some of the new web series brought by filmmakers are nothing short of a visual spectacle for the audience to enjoy and choose from. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at the list of the latest web series that are worth your time.

6 new web series that are sure to keep you hooked

1. Panchayat Season 3

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Neena Gupta, Ashok Pathak, Pankaj Jha, Aasif Khan

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Deepak Kumar Mishra IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Topping the list of new Hindi web series has to be Panchayat Season 3. The show became the Internet’s latest obsession in the form of hilarious and creative social memes. If you’ve seen the first two seasons, you ought to know the amount of simplicity and innocence this show carries.

The third season was released nearly a week back. Carrying forward the story ahead, this latest Hindi web series is a perfect blend of colloquial humor, surprises, emotions, and love stories that are enough to entertain, cry, laugh, feel numb, and nostalgic all at once. This time the series narrates the story of Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar) where Phulera villagers try to bring him back, leading to several twists and turns.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The latest Bollywood web series which has been a buzz all over the internet even a month after its release has to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. If you’ve been fond of Bhansali cinema boasting of grandeur and magnificent sets, this one you surely can’t miss. The series marked the directorial debut of the magnum-opus filmmaker in the digital sphere.

Set in the pre-independence era, the series narrates the story of the courtesans of Heeramandi. The stellar casting boasting of such extreme talents makes it a wholesome watch. From Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan to Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan and Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan, the unseen avatars of all the actors are sure to keep you hooked.

3. Murder In Mahim

Cast: Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Satam

Director: Raj Acharya

Raj Acharya IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Jio Cinema

The recently released web series, Murder in Mahim is next on the list which managed to win over the audience with its gripping tale. If you enjoy watching crime thrillers, then this has to be your top pick. The series is based on Jerry Pinto’s authored book that explores the murders that took place at the Mahim junction in Mumbai.

Delighting audiences with his rare avatar, Vijay Raaz is seen as police officer Shivajirao Zende who starts the investigation leading to the killer going on a killing spree following the same modus operandi. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Rana plays the role of a retired journalist Peter Fernandes who helps Raaz in solving the case. The Bollywood web series excellently explores the themes of homophobia, desires, friendship, and greed.

4. The Broke News Season 2

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Mugdha Godse

Director: Vinay Waikul

Vinay Waikul IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Zee 5

The next one on the list is The Broken News Season 2. The new Hindi series returned with its second season this year after receiving glowing reviews for its first installment. As the name suggests, the series features Sonali Bendre as an unbiased and idealistic journalist enough to steal everyone’s heart.

Carrying forward the story ahead, the second season of The Broken News kicks off exactly from where the first one ended. The series portrays Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Radha Bhargava in jail after her rival Deepankar Sanyal played by Jaideep Ahlawat sets a media campaign against her.

5. Showtime

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, Gurpreet Saini

Director: Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar

Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

If you’re fascinated by the glitz and glamour of Tinsel Town then the new Indian web series backed by Karan Johar, Showtime will not disappoint you. An out-and-out pure entertainer is about the much talked about insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that also prevails in reality.

The show entertains you throughout with its smart observations, honesty, self-deprecation, and starry cameos.

6. Maamla Legal Hai

Cast: Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht, Ravi Kishan, Anant Joshi, Anjum Batra

Director: Rahul Pandey

Rahul Pandey IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Netflix

If you enjoy courtroom dramas to the core, the underrated yet wholesome new web series released earlier this year has to be Maamla Legal Hai. An eight-part series has a perfect blend of its comic elements. In the show, the audience is introduced to a wide variety of lawyers, some who sit outside the court and others, who actually fight cases for their clients in courtrooms.

The new Indian web series is a reminder that it is all gray and not everything is bad and evil. It represents that everything can be resolved with a good heart and a dash of fun. This happy-go-lucky and positive-spirited series surely deserves your attention.

This was the list of some of the new web series that can be binge-watched anytime. Each of them promises sheer entertainment with their prowess in respective genres.

Have you seen any of these? Do let us know your favorite in the comments section.

