Parineeti Chopra drops adorable PICS with parents and Raghav Chadha on mom’s birthday; actress’ innovative wish for her ‘producer, director’ has our hearts

Parineeti Chopra often treats her social media followers to fun photo dumps and unseen glimpses with her family. On the special occasion of her mom Reena Chopra’s birthday, she dropped heartwarming pictures with her parents and husband, Raghav Chadha. The actress also had an innovative wish for her mother as she called her ‘producer’ and ‘director.’

Today, December 30, 2024, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother, Reena Chopra. The first slide was an old picture in which the Amar Singh Chamkila actress posed with her mom. Another photo was from Pari’s wedding festivities, where she struck a pose with her parents as well as her brothers Shivang and Sahaj.

The third slide was a beautiful shot of Parineeti and her mom during a vacation. In the seventh slide, Reena Chopra was seen embracing her son-in-law Raghav Chadha during his engagement ceremony with Parineeti. There were some more pictures of Pari’s parents from their holidays.

Have a look at the post!

In the caption, Parineeti Chopra extended birthday wishes to her mom in a unique and filmy manner. She described herself as a film that has been produced and directed by her mother. Pari wrote, “Film: Parineeti Chopra, Produced by : Reena Chopra, Directed by : Reena Chopra, Dialogues (how to speak) : Reena Chopra, Action (how to walk) : Reena Chopra, Food n Beverage (lifelong) : Reena Chopra. (and papa, but its not his bday).”

Expressing her love for her mother, Pari continued, “Happppyy bdayyyyy to my producer, director - basically everything! This film called Parineeti, Sahaj and Shivang would have never released without you. The cutest, giggliest and literally the most intelligent woman I know. We love you mom!”

In the comments section, Reena Chopra replied, “Awwwwwwwwww!!! That’s so so sweet!! Coolest caption ever. Love you so so much, my prized production.”

Fans also showered love on the mother-daughter duo. One person said, “Such a beautiful piece written just as thoughtful as Reena ma'am,” while another wrote, “Best way to wish.” Many others left red heart emojis.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the biographical movie Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

