Alpha: Sharvari’s last working day of 2024 on YRF Spy Universe film co-starring Alia Bhatt was action-packed and this PIC is proof

Sharvari has had an exciting 2024 with praise for her performances in films like Munjya and Vedaa. She also kicked off shooting for the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The actress has now offered a peek into her last working day of the year on the sets of the film. It looked like it was an action-packed one.

On December 29, 2024, Sharvari took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Alpha. The photo showed a brown-colored safety harness. The actress’ hand with small red scratches was seen holding the harness. Thus, it looked like Sharvari was shooting an action sequence for the movie.

In the caption, Sharvari wrote, “Harness-ing my last working day of 2024 energy (woman cartwheeling, muscles, and sparkles emoji) #Alpha.”

The Munjya actress further reflected on her year, saying, “Grateful for each working day of ‘24, A year that has particularly been a testing one.. Going to work has been my biggest blessing, has kept me motivated & going,” accompanied by a yellow heart and sparkles emoji.

Have a look at the story!

Earlier, in July, Sharvari shared a special post as she started her journey on Alpha. Posting a picture from the sets, she expressed, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment, super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy… Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse.” Check it out!

Advertisement

Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, Bobby Deol is part of the cast as the antagonist. Anil Kapoor is also reportedly set to star in a pivotal role. Hrithik Roshan, who plays the role of agent Kabir in the War franchise within the Spy Universe, will be making a cameo appearance in the film.

Presented by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2025, the festive occasion of Christmas.

ALSO READ: Munjya’s Abhay Verma opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in King: ‘Unke liye to main deewar pe macchar bhi…’