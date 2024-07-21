Ananya Panday gives a peek into her ‘Vanity Van essentials ft. favouritests’ Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She will be soon making her OTT debut with the much-awaited, Call Me Bae. On the other hand, quite active on her social media, the actress is often seen sharing her daily life updates with fans and followers. Now, recently, the actress revealed her ‘vanity van essentials’ that feature her favorite superstars.

Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her vanity van with 'favouritests' iconic superstars

Today, on July 21, a while back, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared her stunning mirror selfie. The actress sported a white oversized t-shirt with immaculate make-up and hair tied in a bun. The actress’ phone cover featured cutesy pictures of her with her sister, Rysa Panday.

However, what stood apart were the essential parts of her vanity van, consisting of Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan’s posters from their '90s era. Additionally, we can also see Kareena Kapoor’s iconic dialogue from Jab We Met "Main Apni Favourite Hoon" pasted on her mirror. Sharing the selfie, she wrote alongside, "My Vanity Van essentials ft. favouritests @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @beingsalmankhan.

Take a look:

When Ananya Panday dubbed herself as Karisma Kapoor's 'fan for life'

This is not the first time Ananya has expressed her emotions as a fan girl for Karisma Kapoor. It was just last month on Karisma Kapoor’s birthday; the Dream Girl 2 actress shared her childhood picture with Lolo.

Advertisement

In the photo, little Ananya was seen sitting on Karisma’s lap, making funny and quirky faces while Karisma got the moment captured beaming with joy, exuding her timeless beauty in minimal make-up.

Ananya accompanied the precious picture showering praises on the actress as she dubbed herself Karisma's 'fan for life.' Her caption read, "No. 1 Lolo fan for life. happy birthday OG @therealkarismakapoor no one does it like youuuuu."

Take a look:

Ananya Panday's work front

Speaking of the actress’s work front, Ananya was last seen in Arjun Varnain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will be next seen in Collin D’Cunha’s web show, Call Me Bae. The show boasts an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the series is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s Throwback Thursday post ft. David Beckham and ‘cheer partner’ Kiara Advani deserves your instant attention