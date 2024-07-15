WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh greets Canada PM Justin Trudeau with folded hands as latter joins singer on stage before concert

Diljit Dosanjh is among those artists who might have had a humble beginning but because of his hard work, dedication to his crafts, and humbleness, he rose to fame in no time. He not only ruled the music scene in Punjab but also took the Indian film industry by storm with his acting skills.

After entertaining the audience with the movie Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, and Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra, the artist went on to tour across the globe as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24. Ahead of his performance in Toronto, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau joined him on stage.

Diljit Dosanjh might be an Indian actor and singer, but he has fans living in every city of the world. His music has reached every nook and corner, making him one of the most-loved Punjabi artists of all time. After showcasing his acting skills in Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, the singer started going places and performing live for his millions of fans.

Recently, he took over Toronto, Canada. While he was doing a soundcheck before his performance at Rogers Stadium, the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau paid him a surprise visit. In a clip shared on the official handles of both public figures, PM Trudeau can be seen being greeted by Diljit with folded hands.

Sharing the video, Dosanjh penned, “Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

Justin Trudeau pens appreciation post for Diljit Dosanjh

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was highly impressed by Diljit Dosanjh’s feat in the country. Hence, he took to Instagram and shared multiple glimpses from his visit to the venue where the singer performed live.

The politician expressed in the caption, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower.”

Some of the popular tracks of Diljit are Khutti, Koka, Jugni, Peaches, Lemonade, Naina, Banda, Ishq Di Baajiyan, Do You Know, and more.

