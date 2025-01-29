Parineeti Chopra lauds husband Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing a real problem’ of overpriced food at airport: ‘Your voice has brought a real change…’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician husband Raghav Chadha are often seen supporting each other’s careers. Recently, Raghav raised concerns in Parliament about overpriced airport food, leading to the launch of the Udaan Yatri Cafe by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Parineeti praised her husband for 'fixing a real problem' and credited his voice for bringing positive change.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Parineeti Chopra wrote, “So so proud of you, my @raghav_chadha, for being a true leader for the people and fixing a real problem!”

She added, “Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports!”

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress concluded with, “Proud of you, my Ragaii!” Her tweet comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi on February 5.

Last December, Raghav Chadha raised concerns about the high prices of basic items like water, tea, and snacks at airports. In his parliamentary speech, he highlighted the burden on passengers who are forced to pay inflated prices for food and beverages.

He questioned why the government couldn't establish affordable canteens at airports, especially when a bottle of water costs Rs 100 and tea is priced at Rs 200-250.

In response to these concerns, the government introduced the Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative, beginning at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. This cafe will provide affordable essentials like water, tea, coffee, and snacks to passengers.

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by close friends and family. Their wedding was nothing short of magical, with a guest list that included several prominent figures from the entertainment industry and politics.