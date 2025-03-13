Parineeti Chopra is summer-ready in black denim shorts and white shirt, here’s how you can copy her look

Parineeti Chopra, who is often seen dolled up in graceful sarees and vibrant attires, likes to keep her airport aesthetic laid-back and effortless. Once again, she sported a similar look, serving class-apart styling inspirations. Let’s break down this fit.

To ace the effortless airport aesthetic, The Saina actress donned an oversized white shirt, which could be a man’s shirt (borrowed from her beau). Parineeti layered the white shirt with a body-hugging white tank top featuring a crew neck. Chopra paired the top shirt layer with washed-out black denim shorts. The crisp white shirt was long enough to cover her shorts, creating a perfect chic look

The Code Name: Tiranga actress accessorized her airport look with sunglasses from the brand Palm Angels, reportedly priced at over Rs. 11,000. The eyewear featured broad frame sides highlighting the brand’s logo in white, complementing her laid-back chic style.

Parineeti Chopra sported a pair of Mary Jane flats in leopard print, with a buckle-up feature, adding an interesting touch to her chill outfit.

How to style an oversized white shirt?

Now, if you are wondering how you should be styling an oversized shirt, similar to Parineeti, we have got you covered. An oversized white shirt is a versatile fashion staple that can help create multiple looks, from chic to corporate. Here are a few ways how you can create a range of stylish looks with just one oversized white shirt:

Shirt dress: Style a thigh-length white shirt by cinching it up at the waist with a belt and creating a snatched-waist silhouette. The perfect NY diva slay. Layered top: Button up your white shirt and layer a black tube top for a high-fashion chic look. Pair with baggy jeans or trousers. Layered maxi dress: Create the perfect brunch look by layering your white shirt over a cotton slip dress. Layered short dress: Layer your short bodycon dress with an oversized white shirt for a classy diva look. Pair with Trousers: For a corporate-but-make-it-chill look, pair your trousers with a tube top and layer it with an unbuttoned white shirt.

There! You have a perfect everyday staple for your capsule wardrobe. Thanks to Parineeti Chopra.

Mrs. Chadha, who created waves of applause with her first major film Ishaqzaade, recently garnered nationwide appreciation for her musical drama Chamkila. The talented actor has been serving versatile performances throughout her acting journey and her fashion journey hasn’t been any different.