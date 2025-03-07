POLL RESULTS: Fans have voted for their favorite Netflix biopic and it's not Amar Singh Chamkila; can you guess?

Biographical dramas bring real stories to life, highlighting the challenges and victories of remarkable individuals, both renowned and overlooked. With Netflix offering a diverse selection, we conducted a poll to determine which films resonated most with audiences. The results are in, and Mary Kom has emerged as the clear winner.

On March 5, we conducted a poll inviting our readers to vote for the most impactful biographical film available on Netflix. Participants were given six options to choose from: Srikanth, Amar Singh Chamkila, Mary Kom, Gunjan Saxena, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

After over 24 hours of voting, the results are in, and Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom has emerged as the clear winner. Directed by Omung Kumar, the 2014 film received the highest number of votes, securing an impressive 45.45% of the total.

Interestingly, the competition for the second and third spots ended in a tie, with Gunjan Saxena and Amar Singh Chamkila both garnering 18.18% of the votes. Meanwhile, Srikanth and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway shared the fourth position, each receiving 9.09% of the votes.

The results highlight the lasting impact of Mary Kom, a film that continues to inspire audiences with its powerful storytelling and depiction of the legendary boxer's journey.

Speaking of the winner, Mary Kom is a biographical sports drama directed by Omung Kumar, based on the life of Indian boxing legend Mary Kom. The film stars Priyanka Chopra in the titular role, portraying the struggles and triumphs of the six-time world champion.

It highlights her journey from a small-town girl in Manipur to becoming a global sports icon while overcoming societal and personal challenges. The film also features Darshan Kumaar as Mary Kom’s supportive husband, Onler, and Sunil Thapa as her strict yet encouraging coach.