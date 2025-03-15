Parineeti Chopra is a proud ‘Harvard wife’ as her husband Raghav Chadha attends university’s Global leadership program

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha never miss a chance to showcase their love and support for each other. The power couple has often spoken about their bond, and their unwavering encouragement in their respective fields is truly inspiring. Recently, Raghav attended Harvard University’s Global Leadership Program, and a proud Parineeti couldn’t contain her excitement, happily calling herself a ‘Harvard wife’.

Raghav Chadha took to Instagram on March 15 to share glimpses of his time at Harvard University. Dressed sharply in a suit, he posted several pictures from the prestigious institution. Reflecting on his experience, he described it as a transformative journey filled with intense learning, insightful discussions, and global perspectives. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing how it broadened his horizons and strengthened his dedication to public service.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress couldn’t hold back her excitement as soon as Raghav Chadha shared his post. She proudly commented, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m a Harvard Wife. Bye.”

Fans also lauded the politician, with one user writing, “This is what a real well-educated politician means.” Another praised the institution, calling it a “Temple of education and knowledge!” A follower noted, “You look so happy... away from that crappy politics!!” while another complimented his look, saying, “Looking sharp... more power to you.” Someone else added, “Happy you away from politics.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra shared a proud moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a video of her husband, Raghav Chadha. In the clip, the politician announced his selection for Harvard University's prestigious Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School in Boston. Expressing her admiration and joy, the actress gushed, “BRB, Crushing on this inspiring human.”

Raghav also shared a video to announce the exciting news with his social media followers. In his post, he expressed his enthusiasm about being selected for Harvard University's program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century at Harvard Kennedy School in Boston, USA.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's OTT project Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She is now preparing for her OTT series debut with Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller. The show will also feature Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and Jennifer Winget.

Advertisement

Announcing the exciting news last month, Parineeti shared, "'Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go'. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun. Marking my OTT series debut!"