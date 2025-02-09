INSIDE Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s wedding ft. Parineeti Chopra performing rituals with Neelam Upadhyaya, Malti Marie, Raghav Chadha and more
New unseen glimpses from Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya have surfaced. Check them out as Parineeti Chopra performs rituals with her sister-in-law.
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra tied the nuptial knot with Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday, February 7, 2025. The special celebration witnessed the presence of close friends and family members. Amidst a mirage of pictures and videos, the latest pictures feature Parineeti Chopra enjoying the function with her husband Raghav Chadha and performing rituals with her sister-in-law.
On February 9, Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena Chopra posted a series of new pictures from the wedding function of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. The post began with a happy picture of the newlywed couple, followed by a couple of pictures of Parineeti’s parents.
In the following pictures, they were also seen posing with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and Nick Jonas’ parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas. In addition to this, one of the pictures showed, Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha enjoying the special family function along with other guests. They were also seen engrossed in a light-hearted conversation with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra.
In another picture, Raghav clicked an endearing moment featuring his wife and in-laws. The following slide was a picture of Pari performing rituals with her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie also made a splash with their cute appearance in the special post.
Unseen glimpses from Siddharth Chopra’s wedding
"Where beautiful memories are created.. when there is love, happiness, song, dance,family and blessings!! Congratulations to our dear @siddharthchopra89 and @neelamupadhyaya . You make the most stunning couple. Here’s to new beginnings and a bright future together. We all love you," the post was captioned.
For the special function, Parineeti opted for an ethnic skirt paired with a red blouse and jacket. Meanwhile, her husband Raghav complimented her in an off-white colored kurta with a brown jacket over it. Priyanka, on the other hand, stunned in a sea-green lehenga and hair tied in a bun.
Apart from Priyanka Chopra's family members, Nita Ambani also turned heads with her presence at the intimate family function of Chopras.
For the unversed, Siddharth Chopra is a film producer by profession whereas Neelam is an actress known for her appearance in Telugu and Tamil films such as Mr 7, Action 3D, and Om Shanthi Om.
The Mehta Boys Twitter Reviews: 6 tweets to read before watching Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary’s ‘devastatingly brilliant’ film