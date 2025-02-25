Parineeti Chopra to make OTT series debut with Netflix mystery thriller featuring Soni Razdan and Jennifer Winget

Parineeti Chopra is ready to thrill her fans with her much-awaited OTT series debut! The buzz is real as she gears up to headline an upcoming Netflix mystery thriller, sharing screen space with Soni Razdan and Jennifer Winget. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, this untitled project marks her second team-up with the streaming giant, following her 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Siddharth P Malhotra took to Instagram today (February 25) to unveil his latest project, a Netflix mystery thriller series starring Parineeti Chopra in her much-anticipated OTT debut. The filmmaker also revealed a star-studded ensemble by sharing individual photos of the cast.

Alongside the announcement, he hinted at the gripping nature of the series, teasing, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold—they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go” We’ve got a lead on this case. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Shooting has begun. can’t wait for you all to see this labor of love from team Netlfix and us when it’s ready and so so glad @parineetichopra makes her series ott debut this series.”

Parineeti Chopra also shared the announcement on her Instagram, sparking excitement among fans. The upcoming Netflix mystery thriller boasts a stellar cast, including Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitannya Choudhry apart from Parineeti.

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement after the announcement. Reactions poured in, with one fan exclaiming, “Woohooo!!!” while another simply said, “Love it. Go.” Many expressed their anticipation, calling the series “a banger” and sharing their eagerness with comments like “Can’t wait” and “Wow.” Others praised the star-studded lineup, writing, “What a wonderful cast” and “Go team!” The buzz around Parineeti Chopra’s OTT debut is clearly building momentum.

According to Hindustan Times, creators Siddharth P Malhotra and Rensil D’Silva expressed their excitement, highlighting how collaborating with Netflix has given them creative freedom to craft a fresh and compelling narrative. They emphasized their enthusiasm for working with such a talented cast and Parineeti’s debut in a series format.

Netflix India’s series head, Tanya Bami, described the project as a gripping thriller that dives deep into secrets, emotions, and human nature. She praised the creative brilliance of Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, alongside the impressive ensemble. She also welcomed Parineeti back after her strong performance in Amar Singh Chamkila and expressed excitement about Jennifer Winget’s addition to the Netflix family. The series promises to keep viewers hooked with twists and turns until the very end.

Advertisement