THROWBACK: When Raghav Chadha called wifey Parineeti Chopra ‘the heroine of his life'; said he is in the 'supporting role'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha never fail to set major couple goals. The duo constantly supports and praises each other in public, and fans love their chemistry. Today, let’s take a look back at the time when Raghav Chadha called Parineeti Chopra ‘the heroine of his life’ and described himself as being in the ‘supporting role.’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha appeared on Aap Ki Adalat last year, where they made several interesting revelations and expressed their love for each other. During the show, Raghav expressed his admiration for Parineeti, calling her 'the heroine of his life' while humbly referring to himself as the 'supporting role'. Parineeti, however, lovingly corrected him, saying he is the true hero of her life.

Meanwhile, Raghav recently shared an exciting update and announced that he has been selected by Harvard University for its prestigious Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston, USA.

To share the news, he posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “Learning is a lifelong journey! I am delighted to share that I’ve been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School @harvardkennedyschool in Boston, USA.”

Wifey Parineeti took to the comments section to cheer him on. Expressing her admiration, she wrote, "FIREEE! How much more inspiring can you be?!"

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress also took to her Instagram Stories to share a proud moment featuring her husband, Raghav Chadha. Expressing her admiration, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress gushed, “BRB, Crushing on this inspiring human.”

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her OTT series debut with Netflix's upcoming mystery thriller. Apart from her, the series also features an ensemble cast, including Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and Jennifer Winget.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!