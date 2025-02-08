PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Rekha grace Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s wedding; Rasha Thadani makes waves at airport, more
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally made it to Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. They were joined by veteran actress Rekha, who looked stunning in a silver and gold saree. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings of February 7, 2025.
1. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha attend Siddharth Chopra’s wedding
After missing all the pre-wedding functions of Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra, their cousin sister Parineeti Chopra finally made a stunning appearance at the wedding ceremony. She was joined by her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, at the soiree hosted in Mumbai on February 7, 2025.
2. Rekha brings grace to Siddharth Chopra’s wedding soiree
Earlier, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta were spotted making their way into the wedding celebration of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. Soon after, Rekha joined to bless the newly wedded couple at the event. For the fun night, the veteran actress dressed in a silver and golden saree. She wore a multi-layered necklace, heavy jhumkaas, a maangtika, and multiple bangles. In typical Rekha style, she tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with flowers.
3. Rasha Thadani stuns at Mumbai airport
Bollywood youngster Rasha Thadani, who made her acting debut with Azaad, was spotted at Mumbai airport. Raveena Tandon’s daughter was seen donning a plain black t-shirt with multi-pocket denim cargo pants. She layered it up with a warm jacket and completed her look with a pair of sneakers and stylish eyewear.
4. Fatima Sana Shaikh attends Loveyapa screening
Fatima Sana Shaikh arrived at the special screening of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa, which was hosted on February 7, 2025. The actress looked pretty in a black top, which she paired with blue denim pants. With minimal makeup and hair left open, she arrived at the premiere.
5. Malika Arora at airport
B-town diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is often spotted heading to undisclosed locations from Mumbai airport. Yet again, on February 7, 2025, she made a stylish exit and made heads turn. The model-actress sported a pair of well-tailored white formal pants with a matching jacket and sneakers.
