Imtiaz Ali didn’t want Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila to be crime movie; ‘I thought, why…’

Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, not only earned critical acclaim but left a lasting impression even after the credits rolled. While the film begins with themes of violence, director Imtiaz Ali had a clear vision that he wanted the story to highlight the singer's deep passion for music rather than turn into a crime movie. He opened up about the opening scene and shared, "At first, I had written that this would happen, and then I thought, why did I write it?"

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, Imtiaz Ali was asked about his decision to place the m*rder scene at the beginning of the film. Explaining his thought process, he shared that while he initially wrote it that way, he later questioned his choice.

He clarified that Amar Singh Chamkila was never intended to be a suspense or crime film, nor an investigation into the singer's m*rder. Instead, his focus was on showcasing Chamkila's deep connection with music. By addressing the tragic event early on, he aimed to shift the audience's attention toward the artist's love for music rather than the circumstances surrounding his d*ath.

He further explained why he chose not to place the m*rder scene towards the end of the film. The Highway director noted that if the event had been left for the final moments, the audience would have constantly speculated about Chamkila's fate, wondering whether he would be killed.

By addressing it at the beginning, the Rockstar director aimed to remove that sense of suspense and shift the focus to the singer's journey. Additionally, he believed this approach evoked deeper sympathy for the character as viewers watched his story unfold while already knowing his tragic end.

Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila emerged as one of the most acclaimed and discussed films of the past year, providing an in-depth look into the life of the iconic Punjabi singer, widely regarded as the "Elvis Presley of Punjab."

Amar Singh Chamkila is inspired by the true story of the renowned Punjabi singer and his wife, who were tragically assassinated at a young age. Diljit Dosanjh portrayed Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra played his singer-wife, Amarjot. The film premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024.