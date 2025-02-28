Will sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra come together for a project? Madhu Chopra reacts

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have both entertained the audience with their respective performances over the years. However, they have never starred in a movie together. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, recently reacted to the possibility of the sisters coming together for a project. She said that she hoped it happened.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra was asked if her niece Parineeti Chopra’s family had any objections to her entering the film industry. She shared that they didn’t and were all fine with it. She stated, “Because once Priyanka came, it was like a world-opening art.” Chopra mentioned that they welcomed Parineeti’s choice and were happy about it.

Regarding the possibility of Parineeti pursuing a different career path, Madhu Chopra said that there was some sort of magnet between the Chopra girls and the film industry. She added that both Parineeti and Priyanka are very talented and doing well in their careers.

The doctor also praised Pari’s acting and called her a ‘natural performer.’ She shared, “I think she's a director’s geeli matti (mud); they can do what they want with.”

Talking about Parineeti and Priyanka working together, Madhu Chopra stated, “Aapke muh me laddu (Sweet in your mouth). I hope so.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra got married to Neelam Upadhyaya in February 2025. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was present during the functions with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Parineeti Chopra also attended the wedding with her husband, Raghav Chadha.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad a few weeks before her brother’s wedding to begin work on her new Indian movie. She is a part of SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure in which she will share the screen with Mahesh Babu.

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her OTT series debut. She is currently shooting for a mystery thriller show that will arrive on Netflix. In the announcement post, Pari wrote, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go.” The cast includes Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and more.