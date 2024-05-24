WATCH: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple post his eye surgery

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician husband Raghav Chadha sought divine blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple after his eye surgery. Recently, Chadha underwent an eye surgery in London. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said that Chadha had some complications in his eye.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple earlier today. The duo arrived to seek divine blessings after Chadha's eye surgery. Both Parineeti and Raghav looked splendid in matching white attire. The couple happily greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures as well.

Have a look at the video here:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur. Since then, the pair has been serving couple goals with their adorable pictures on the internet. On various occasions, the two have also spoken about each other.

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra reflected on meeting Raghav for the first time during an award show hosted by the British Council in the UK. The award show was held to acknowledge outstanding achievers from different walks of life, where she was honored in the Entertainment category and her now husband in Government and politics.

The actress mentioned meeting him over breakfast the next day, knowing nothing about him. It was only after she googled him, she got to know about the work he has done. She further reflected on her dating phase and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.”

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Both Diljit and Parineeti garnered significant acclaim for their performances.

Parineeti has an extensive filmography, including movies like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance, Ishaqzaade, Uunchai, Mission Raniganj and many more.

