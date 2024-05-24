QUIZ: Are you a true fan of Imtiaz Ali’s movies? Answer these questions to prove you’re a loyal cinephile

Imtiaz Ali is a mastermind who only knows how to create masterpieces. This storyteller who is also a filmmaker makes sure to leave you with a heavy heart or an aching soul. In the zone of his movies, it’s just layers of exploration and not your usual Bollywood drama and masala.

Today, we thought why not test your memory with how minutely you have watched Imtiaz Ali’s movies? Here are some basic set of questions that any true cinephile should be able to answer. (Fun tip - If you cannot score well in one go, retake the test - no one will know.) So you are ready?

In 3… 2… 1… Click the start button below!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

We are all eyes and ears to know your scores. Share the screenshot of your score and tag @pinkvilla and don't forget to amplify this to your friends and their filmy mind too.

Before we leave, Imtiaz Ali’s recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila is available to watch on Netflix. So watch it if you haven’t yet. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the movie chronicles the life of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila who died young but his legacy and songs lived on.

